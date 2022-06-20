Pre-monsoon Showers Lash Parts Of Rajasthan, Dausa Records Highest 85 Mm Of Rains

Widespread pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of Rajasthan with Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions receiving moderate to heavy showers since Saturday, a meteorological (MeT) department official said.

The highest rainfall of 85 mm till this morning since Saturday was recorded in Dausa in eastern Rajasthan. Anupgarh in Ganganagar in the western part of the state recorded 60 mm of rainfall.

Many areas received rainfall throughout Sunday.

Sikar, Jaipur, Bundi, and Kota recorded 48 mm, 44.8 mm, 23 mm and 20.2 mm rains respectively. Several other places received below 20 mm rain.

Due to the rainfall, the day temperature in the state was below 40 degrees Celsius in most places. Barmer recorded the highest day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Bikaner and Ajmer divisions on Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall may occur in most parts of Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions in the next two days, it said.

Post-June 20 there will be a decline in rainfall in the state with the weather in West Rajasthan likely to remain dry from June 23, the weather department added.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has formed 47 teams to be deployed in 24 districts ahead of the monsoon.

These teams will start getting deployed from June 25 and will carry out rescue operations in the event of heavy rains, floods or other rain-related incidents during the season, SDRF commandant Pankaj Choudhary said. PTI SDA NSD NSD

