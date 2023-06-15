Pre-panchayat Poll Violence Unabated In West Bengal, Cops Turn A Blind Eye

Violence in West Bengal continued unabated on Thursday, the last day of filing nominations for the panchayat polls. In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, bullets were fired, stones pelted and bombs hurled as the police turned a blind eye to the mayhem. A Republic Bangla team confronted senior police officials about the violence, but the cops denied violence on the streets even as explosions were heard in the background.

"We can't see bombs being hurled. I didn't hear the sound of firing or any explosion," said a senior police official when reporters from Republic Bangla confronted him. While opposition politicians have taken on the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence, Mamata Banerjee's party has maintained that there is no violence but only episodic events.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has slammed the Bengal government saying, “ (The) Situation is very critical in Bengal and it is not at all possible to conduct elections in the state. Central forces are required. The court too has accepted that the state election commission is bypassing the court’s judgment.”

Indian Secular Front (ISF) chairman and West Bengal’s MLA Pirzada Mohammad Nawsad Siddique, speaking at The Debate with Arnab on Republic, said there is complete lawlessness in West Bengal.

“On June 8th notification for the panchayat polls were issued and filing of the nominations started from 9th. Since then the ruling party’s goons have indulged in violence to create a complete environment of fear in the state. They have surrounded the government offices, where nominations are being submitted and are creating ruckus," he said.

"They are violating the directions of the High Court. The High Court had directed the state government and police to ensure safety and security to the people filing nominations, but it is not the case."

“We want fair and violence-free elections in the state. It can be clearly seen that the Bengal forces are not capable of maintaining law and order in the state. So, we want central forces to take over and ensure security to each and every voter reaching the polling stations to cast their votes,” the ISF leader said.