'It Was Pre-planned': Moradabad Doctor Narrates Horrifying Stone-pelting Attack

Narrating the horror of a mob attack, the doctor who was injured in the stone-pelting at an ambulance in UP's Moradabad said that the attack seemed "pre-planned" by "misinformed and misguided" people who are suspicious of healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. SC Agarwal was among the seven, including three medical workers and three cops, who suffered injuries in the attack. The team had reached the locality of a COVID-19 patient who had died and wanted to take samples of the deceased's kins for testing and put them under quarantine as per mandatory protocol. They soon came under attack by a mob who started pelting stones at the ambulance.

"It seems like a pre-planned attack. The way women had those bricks and stones, it doesn't look like spontaneous. The people had already gathered there, just waiting for the team to arrive," the injured doctor said.

Following protocol

According to Dr. Agarwal, it all started when the team went to place the family members of Sartaj, a coronavirus victim, under a quarantine.

"The procedure is to place the first contacts of the patient under quarantine and take samples for testing. So the deceased patient's wife and elder son were placed under quarantine on the first day. The next day, we went to the deceased patient's house in order to talk to his other sons who were living with their uncle and a nephew. They were also the pallbearers. We talked to them, took them in confidence and called an ambulance."

The ambulance came half an hour later, recalled the doctor, adding that the team had sensed that some women were on the roof and an unusual crowd has gathered around the house.

"We asked the police for reinforcement and they assured us that they will reach there soon. Suddenly, there was a large noise. 6-7 cops who were present told us to stay back while they check on the situation. Some in the crowd started yelling that health teams will take away people, torture them and inject them with coronavirus which ultimately kills them," said Aggarwal.

Anger vented out by locals

The medical team's efforts to convince the family members were unfruitful as the family members continued to vent out their anger over food services, the doctor said.

"I asked them to contact the administration to register any complaints. Suddenly, they started shouting 'hit them, hit them' and four relatives of the deceased patient escaped. The mob started vandalising the ambulance. The ambulance driver and one pharmacist somehow managed to get inside the ambulance. But one big stone hit me on my face. I fell down and the ambulance went away. I got up and started walking when suddenly, I was hit with a stick on my head. At the same time, women started to hurl bricks," Aggarwal said. He claimed he was chased by armed persons and only got relief when police personnel arrived.

