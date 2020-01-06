Pre-violence Video Emerges Of JNUSU Prez Leading Masked Mob Mins Before She Was Attacked

In a video emerging from the JNU campus and shared by the ABVP, a student wing of the RSS, allegedly shows the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh along with a mob of masked men. However, later in the night on Sunday, she was brutally attacked in the violence that unleashed on the campus. The video accessed purportedly shows a mob masked Left students on campus.

The video allegedly shows how the unrest was initiated on the campus. However, ABVP and JNUSU resorted to blame game after chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours on Sunday night. JNUSU alleged that the members of the ABVP, with their faces masked, were moving in the campus with rods, lathis and hammers and thrashing students. Videos doing the rounds on social media have also alleged that ABVP unleashed the violence within the campus, amid the presence of Delhi Police. Members of the Left-backed student groups claimed that people from the outside were permitted to barge on the campus.

Taking cognizance of the matter now, an FIR has been registered by the Delhi Police, and the case has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The Delhi Police will now talk to students and start collecting evidence, an official informed. Amid calls for resignation from JNU Students Union (JNUSU) and teachers' community, JNU vice-chancellor (VC) M. Jagadesh Kumar called for peace and asserted that the top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of the students. Furthermore, assured that the semester registration would be held without 'hinderance.'

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.

Senior Union ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman too condemned the violence. Sitharaman said the pictures of violence were horrifying and asserted that the government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students. Amid allegations of delayed action, Delhi Police said it conducted a flag march and the situation was brought under control after it got a written request from the JNU administration to enter the campus. It, however, did not say if any arrests had been made.

There was a massive deployment of security personnel in and around the campus after the violence and the entrance gates were closed. The students' union alleged its members, including Ghosh, were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members. The JNUSU claimed, "ABVP members wearing masks were moving around on the campus with lathis, rods, and hammers". "They are pelting bricks...getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers have also been beaten up."

