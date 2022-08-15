Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2022, referred to India as the 'mother of democracy'.

It is the Preamble, which declares India as a 'democratic republic' and also uses the words 'sovereign, socialist and secular' to describe the nation. It's pertinent to discuss the background in which the Preamble was discussed within the Constituent Assembly and also adopted as the introductory statement that symbolises the Constitution's philosophy and objectives. The Preamble also presents the aim of its framers, the history behind its creation, and the core values and principles of the nation.

The Preamble provides the idea of the following things:

Source of the Constitution; Nature of the Indian state; Statement of its objectives; Date of its adoption.

Origins

The basic premise of the introduction of the Preamble was set up by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the Constituent Assembly on December 13, 1946, which was adopted on January 22, 1947. The president of the Constituent Assembly, Dr Rajendra Prasad addressed the members and said, “The time has now arrived when you should give your solemn votes on this Resolution. Remembering the solemnity of the occasion and the greatness of the pledge and the promise which this Resolution contains, I hope every Member will stand up in his place when giving his vote in favour of it.”

All the members adopted the resolution by giving a standing vote. Subsequently, the Constitution was taken up for discussion on October 17, 1949. Hasrat Mohani proposed India, along the lines of the USSR, should be called “a Union of Indian Socialistic Republics," which was objected to by Deshbandhu Gupta, who said, “it is out of order because it goes counter to the Constitution we have passed,” to which Mohnani counter-contended, "What I want to say is that we should work out our Constitution along the lines and on the pattern of Soviet Russia."

What is means...

'We the people of India', 'Sovereign', 'Socialist', 'Secular', 'Democratic' are the key words in the Preamble, which infuses the core philosophy that brings the Constitution into action.

'We the people of India' - Indicates the ultimate sovereignty of the people of India.

'Sovereign' - This means the state of India has complete power over itself and is not under the control of any other power. The legislature has the authority to make and enforce powers subject to specific conditions.

'Socialist' - Aims for a proper mix of the public and private sector for the achievement of socialist ends through democratic means.

'Secular' - The term means all the religions being practiced in the state get equal respect, protection and state support.

'Democratic' - Implies the Constitution gets its authority from the people's will expressed through a democratically-organised process of elections.

'Republic' - The term indicates that the head of the state is elected by the will of the people. The President of India is the elected head of the state.