Precautionary Measures Taken For Cyclone Mocha: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured people that necessary precautionary measures have been taken and there was no need to panic as Cyclone Mocha might not make landfall in the eastern state.

"There is no reason to panic about Cyclone Mocha... it may not make a landfall in West Bengal. But the coastal areas of the state have been asked to remain cautious. Alerts have been issued in Sunderbans and Digha on May 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure," she said.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that the depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal will not have much impact on the state.

"On May 11, Cyclone Mocha will move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast. However, keeping in mind the safety of the people of the state, we have set up control rooms at the secretariat as well as in several districts," she said.

Banerjee said a meeting was also held to hold a discussion on the preparations for the cyclone. Fishermen have also been asked not to venture into the sea.

"Sufficient amounts of relief materials have also been kept in stock," she said.