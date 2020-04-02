Pregnancy FAQs Amid Coronavirus: Precautions For Expecting Mothers And Newborn Babies

In view of the national lockdown amid the Coronavirus crisis, two top doctors while speaking exclusively with the Republic Media Network answered questions related to pregnancy and for those who are or know someone expecting at this time. Dr Nandita Palshetkar, President, Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Societies of India, and Dr Sangeeta Sinha, Associate Professor, Patna Medical college answered the questions by viewers.

Meanwhile, according to Dr Palshetkar, there are five main things to take care of- stay at home, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, don't touch the face and maintaining social distancing.

List of Q&As

Here are some of the questions answered by the doctors:

Q1. What are the extra precautions that an expecting woman must take in the time of COVID-19?

Answer: Dr Nanadita Palshetkar while answering the question said, "Nothing extra, except social distancing. Do not allow any other people to enter the house." She added that the woman should take care that she does not come into contact with anybody. Further, she added that if there is any cough, cold and or fever, she should immediately contact her doctor. Along with it, Dr Palshetkar suggested having video calls with the doctor, follow the five tips and monitor stringently.

Q2. In case the pregnant woman misses the level-two ultrasound test, other blood tests, and routine checkups, are there any consequences?

Answer: To this, Dr Sangeeta Sinha stated that everyone has to weigh the problems now. "At present, the problem of COVID is heavier. So, stay at home, relax. Wait for things to calm down. There is no need to rush for the scan at present." She further suggested taking the necessary precautions.

Q3. What kind of extra precautions should be taken after the baby is delivered. in the current environment of the COVID-19 scare?

Answer: Dr Palshetkar said, "A lot of care has been taken by the doctors during delivery so that they do not contact infection. All healthcare workers are screened. We are trying to discharge them much faster. The most important thing is social distancing." She further asked to limit the number of visitors who come to see the baby."

