Pregnancy FAQs Amid COVID-19: Doctors Answer Immunity Questions Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In view of the national lockdown amid the Coronavirus crisis, two top doctors while speaking exclusively with the Republic Media Network answered questions related to pregnancy and the immunity levels of those who are expecting. Dr Nandita Palshetkar, President, Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Societies of India, and Dr Sangeeta Sinha, Associate Professor, Patna Medical college answered the questions by viewers.

Meanwhile, according to Dr Palshetkar, there are five main things to take care of- stay at home, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, don't touch the face and maintaining social distancing.

List of Q&As by the doctors

Q1. During the period of pregnancy does the immunity level increase as time passes?

Answer: According to the doctor, there is a slight decrease in the immunity levels of a pregnant woman since her cardiovascular system, respiratory system, all undergo changes. "She is not prone to having Coronavirus, but neither does she have strong immunity. She should be given an adequate diet and proper precautions."

Q2. Any evidence that pregnant women can contract COVID-19 easily?

Answer: According to Dr Nandita Palshetkar, "If a pregnant woman has Coronavirus, she will not give it to her child. Yes, her immunity is lower and hence, more prone to it. Which is why extra care is important." She further added that if a pregnant woman has diabetes or blood pressure, they should be given extra care.

Q3. A woman six-weeks pregnant and has gone through two miscarriages earlier - both within six weeks of the pregnancy - currently is on folic acid but concerned and worried in this situation as she cannot visit the doctor - what should she do?

Answer: According to Dr Sinha, having anxiety is natural considering the last two pregnancies. "She might need a few more drugs. We cannot advise it here, but she should call her doctor. Keep talking the folic acid at home and consult the doctor." She further added that 70 per cent of the pregnancies are normal even with a miscarriage history.

