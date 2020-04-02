What Precautions Must Pregnant Women Take Amid Coronavirus? Top Gynaecologists Answer

Amid the 21-day lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Dr. Bindoo Yadav, Gynaecologist at SGT Hospital in Gurugram, and Dr. Susheela Rani, Gynaecologist from Bengaluru, answered questions asked by viewers on pregnancy-related matters.

Here is the list of questions asked by the viewers:

1. What kind of basic precautions should any expecting woman take in the current situation?

2. After completing quarantine can one meet a pregnant woman and elderly parents?

3. Is it safe for a one-year-old kid to get vaccinated amid the coronavirus situation?

4. Is it safe for a pregnant woman to travel overseas in the current situation?

5. What should be done if a woman four-months pregnant and who suffers from mild diabetes experiences pain in fingers and feet?

6. In 12 weeks of pregnancy is it ok to delay the ultrasound scan and is there any need to consume extra vitamins and calcium tablets?

7. If a five-month pregnant woman suffers from sinus issue what extra precautionary measure should one take?

8. Is it safe for pregnant women to travel by road during the coronavirus outbreak situation?

9. Is it safe to postpone an anomaly scan for a nineteen-week pregnant woman during the lockdown?

