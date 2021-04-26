Pregnant Nurse In Gujarat Works At COVID-19 Care While Observing 'Roza', Netizens Salute

Nancy Ayeza Mistry, a nurse in Gujarat who is four months pregnant has been treating COVID-19 patients while also observing ‘Roza’. What Mistry has called “doing my duty,” internet users are lauding the “angel” amid India’s tolling fight against the second wave of a surge in coronavirus infections. India on April 26 reported the world’s highest daily tally of COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row by registering 349,691 infections and a single-day death toll of 2,767. Even though the situation in the country still remains grim, the story of Mistry left hundreds of internet users hopeful but also worried about her health.

News Agency ANI shared images of the Gujarat nurse working on patients in COVID-19 care in Surat on April 24 and since then she has become the newest internet’s “rockstar.” One of the internet users said, “Forget about service. How is it ok to fast for 12-15hr daily for Pregnant ladies?” while someone else wrote, “We salute this woman's devotion to duty.” Mistry has said that she is just complying with her “duty” of the profession and serving people, for her, is a “prayer.”

Gujarat: Nancy Ayeza Mistry, a four months pregnant nurse has been attending patients at a COVID care center in Surat, while observing 'Roza'.



She says, "I am doing my duty as a nurse. I consider serving people as prayer." pic.twitter.com/Hx1EQXEAOx — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Plz ask her to leave .she is at double risk because of her pregnancy & roza..ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™..both mother & child are at risk. — Rajivsethi (@Rajivse47542736) April 24, 2021

I would have done the same.. Serving people in need is the special kind of prayer.

But am so worried about her health... It must be very exhausting for her.. Dear sister, take some break.. You need to serve yourself too before you serve people. — HUMA Ù‡ÙˆÙ…Ø§ (@HumairaTM1) April 24, 2021

We salute this woman's devotion to duty.

These people are the real heroes of our country. — @ajayshankarshukla (@ajayshankarsh16) April 24, 2021

People like Nancy are the real heroes! Stop idolizing politicians, especially jokers like Gandhis, Mamta and Modi. All they see is a vote bank in us. I pray God to give more power to her and other frontline personnels. ðŸ™ðŸ½ — ShekChex (@ShekChex) April 24, 2021

Pregnant+roza+duty

Over qualified for "well done mam" — Professor buddy ðŸ¥³ðŸŒˆ (@ColFool_) April 24, 2021

Pregnant DSP Shilpa Sahu Stands In Scorching Heat

In another exemplary display of call of duty, a pregnant Deputy Superintendent of Police was spotted ensuring the COVID-19 mask and lockdown adherence on the streets despite the sweltering temperature and her job’s demands to keep her standing for over several hours. DSP Shilpa Sahu was seen performing her duties as a frontline worker in the Maoist-infested town, Dantewada of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, ensuring the traffic rules abidance and the safety of the civilians despite her health condition and the surge of the coronavirus spread.

As footages and images of the dedicated woman DSP, who is 5 months pregnant, flooded the social media, the internet appreciated her determination and hard work in such enduring times. Her photo, while on duty, also circulated on Twitter as people called her a living inspiration and acknowledged her ‘Nation before self’ spirit'. “Shilpa Sahu, DSP of Dantewada, who is also 5 months pregnant, in the scorching sun and amidst the second wave of Corona, has come on the streets explaining to those who are needlessly leaving the houses, that we are on the streets so that you can Stay Safe in the houses,” said one. "Salute to DSP Shilpa Sahu Ji," one other, meanwhile, wrote.

Image credits: @ANI/Twitter