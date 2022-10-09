Pregnant Teenager Set Ablaze In Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri; Was Allegedly Raped 3 Months Ago

In a bone-chilling incident, a teenager was set on fire on Sunday after she got pregnant due to being raped three months ago.

The case was reported in the Kuravali police station area of ​​Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, where three months ago, the victim was allegedly raped by a man. As per sources, he threatened her not to tell anyone, and out of fear, she stayed quiet about it.

The victim's mother alleged that the accused, who lives in the neighborhood, had raped her daughter three months ago. As per reports, during the incident, the girl was alone in the house, when the accused entered inside and threatened the girl. Out of fear, the girl did not even inform the family members about the incident. But when the teenager complained of stomach ache, the mother took her to the doctor. There it came to light that the girl was pregnant.

Following this, a panchayat was held in the village itself and from there, the accused's mother took the teenager to her house, claiming to talk about marriage proposal. Here, the accused, along with his mother and sister, threw petrol on the teenager and set her on fire.

As the teenager was very critical, she was shifted to PGI hospital in Saifai. Police is looking for the accused after registering a case against three people.