Noida: Pregnant Woman Dies In Ambulance After Running Between Hospitals; Probe Underway

An eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment, her family claimed on Saturday. Neelam,30, and her husband Vijender Singh, 30, knocked the doors of eight hospitals, including government ones, before she died in the ambulance outside a facility in Greater Noida on Friday, the family said.

Taking cognisance over the incident, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration ordered an inquiry into the matter.A resident of Khoda colony on the Noida-Ghaziabad border, Neelam was eight months pregnant and undergoing treatment at Shivalik Hospital here, a private facility, for pregnancy-related complications, her husband said. On Friday, the hospital refused to admit her and then they were forced to run from one facility to another, he added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY ordered a probe into the episode. "Additional DM Munindra Nath Upadhyay and chief medical officer Deepak Ohri will probe the matter. The DM has instructed them to immediately carry out a probe and take action," an official statement said.

This is, however, the second instance within a fortnight when a life has been lost in Gautam Buddh Nagar due to unavailability of timely medical treatment. Earlier on May 25, a newborn child had died due to lack of medical support as his father kept running from one hospital to another between Greater Noida and Noida.

The district administration had carried out a probe in that matter too and pinned the fault on two private hospitals for alleged negligence.

