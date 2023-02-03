Pregnant Woman, Husband Charred To Death After Car Catches Fire In Kerala

In a tragic incident in Kerala on Thursday, a pregnant woman and her husband were burned to death when their car caught fire in Kannur. The Maruti S-Presso 2020 model caught fire near the district government hospital after it got locked. The victims, stuck inside the blazing car, were unable to unlock its front door and escape.

The deceased have been identified as Prijith (35) and his wife Reesha (26), both from the Kuttiattoor district. The incident happened when Reesha, who was complaining of labour pain, was being driven to the hospital.

"We were totally helpless at that time as the front side of the car was immediately engulfed in fire. We could not do much to save them as we feared that the oil tank of the car would explode at any time," a witness said.

Kerala | A pregnant woman and her husband were burnt alive yesterday as their car caught fire while they were going to a district hospital after she complained of labour pain, in Kannur. pic.twitter.com/NVzcaPRYee — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

Four out of six passengers rescued

After receiving the information, fire and rescue personnel immediately rushed to the scene, and evacuated Prijith and Reesha from the blazing vehicle, however, the duo had already passed away.

Four of the six passengers, including a child in the back seat, were able to escape the burning vehicle when it caught fire. The co-passengers were also taken to a hospital.

"The car will be properly examined with the help of experts. Let us investigate a little more, and then we will be able to get a clear picture," the police said.

