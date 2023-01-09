Pregnant Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Husband, In-laws; DCW Issues Notice To Delhi Cops

In a shocking incident, a seven months pregnant woman was burnt alive by her husband and in-laws by pouring petrol in northwest Delhi's Bawana. According to sources, the woman has suffered severe burn injuries and is now undergoing treatment at the hospital. Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women took note of the situation and issued a notice to the Delhi police.

Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and wrote, "In Delhi's Bawana, seven months pregnant woman was burnt by her husband and in-laws by pouring petrol. The woman suffered severe burn injuries and is now undergoing treatment at the hospital. We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. We are also providing all possible help to the victim. Crime is increasing in Delhi!"

बवाना में 7 महीने गर्भवती महिला को उसके पति और ससुराल वालों ने पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया। लड़की बुरी तरह से झुलस गई और उसका अब अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। हमने दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस इशू किया है। पीड़िता की हर संभव सहायता भी कर रहे हैं। दिल्ली में अपराध बढ़ते जा रहे हैं! pic.twitter.com/T55xOvPECh — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 9, 2023

Increasing crime against women across India

Haryana: The Haryana police on December 30, 2022, successfully arrested a man who had murdered his wife by putting her face on a burning stove after she stopped him from drinking alcohol. Notably, the crime took place in August 2021, and the man was on the run since then and kept changing his location across Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, to escape the police.

Punjab: A 30-year-old man allegedly burnt his wife and four other members of her family alive in October last year while they were asleep. The man's action came after he was upset over his wife's refusal to return home from her parent's place.

Gujarat: In a shocking incident, a man set his wife on fire in Gujarat’s Tapi district on suspicion of an extra-marital affair and then committed self-immolation in May 2022.

According to recently-released National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, crimes against women in India have increased by 15.3 per cent in 2021. It was further reported the rate of cases registered per lakh women population increased to 64.5 in 2021 from 56.5 in 2020. In view of the rising number of cases against women, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also voiced its concerns after it was witnessed that crimes against women in Delhi increased by 41 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020.