In a bizarre remark while taking a dig at the Assam government over its crackdown against child marriages, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, pregnant women are choosing to deliver their child at home in fear of getting their fathers & husbands arrested.

“Girls under 18 who are pregnant are choosing to deliver their child at home, not going to the hospitals because they are afraid of getting their fathers & husbands arrested,” said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Delhi | Girls under 18 who are pregnant are choosing to deliver their child at home, not going to the hospitals because they are afraid of getting their fathers & husbands arrested: Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP on the crackdown on child marriages in Assam pic.twitter.com/wvfHfAacG3 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

Not the first time that Gogoi questions govt

It's noteworthy that Congressman Gogoi has criticised the Assam government's efforts to combat child marriage twice in a month.

Gogoi said, “It seems the police are instructed to investigate cases that are decades old without proper enquiry or adherence to procedure. It’s a farce.”

He added that Assam people have “completely rejected” the initiative.

“It is a PR exercise for the Chief Minister under whose tenure – cases of mafia, crimes against women and elderly, drugs and kidnappings have increased. Police are reprimanded by high courts for failing their investigation esp in the Arnamai Bora murder case,” he wrote in his tweets.

Notably, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led State government is waging a campaign against child marriages in light of a spike in cases of child marriage (marriage between people under the age of 18).

According to a statement released by the government, child marriage results to teenage pregnancy in women causing maternal deaths in the state.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sarma informed that the crackdown against child marriages in the state would continue in the coming days.