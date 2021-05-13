Pregnant Women Can Choose COVID Vaccine; Lactating Mothers Eligible For Jabs: Govt Panel

In a key development, the National Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) on Thursday suggested that pregnant women may be offered a choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine, and added that this would also be applied to lactating women as they could be inoculated at any time after delivery. It's pertinent to mention here that India's vaccination protocol recommends against vaccinating pregnant and lactating women, but with the assertion by the NTAGI things are surely going to change.

Other suggestions of the panel

Besides, NTAGI has recommended that people testing positive for COVID-19 should defer vaccination for six months after their recovery. In addition, considering the shortage of vaccination doses, the panel has also recommended that the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine should be increased. The initial gap for the Covishield vaccine was decided at six to eight weeks. However, the government panel has now recommended that the gap should be increased from 12 to 16 weeks.

Suggestions by NTAGI

Pregnancy-related

Pregnant women may be offered a choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine

Lactating women are eligible for getting vaccinated anytime after their delivery

In General

People testing positive for COVID-19 should defer vaccination for six months after their recovery

The gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine should be increased to 12-16 weeks

No change in dosage interval for Covaxin

India's vaccination update

The country's total vaccination has been recorded as 17,72,14,256. According to Health Ministry, more than 4.1 lakh beneficiaries in the age group from 18-44 were vaccinated on Wednesday while the total vaccination for the same age group has crossed 34.6 lakh.

COVID tally in India

Reporting a slight dip on Tuesday, the country registered 3,62,727 new infections and 4,120 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,37,03,665 and the death toll to 2,58,317, and with this, the fatality rate has come down to 1.09 percent while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 83.26 percent. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 percent of the total infections.

(Credit-Representational Image/AP)

Pregnant women can choose vaccine; lactating women eligible for jabs after delivery: Govt panel

Pregnant, lactating women be offered a choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine: Govt panel