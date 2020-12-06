Preparations For COVID Vaccination Begins In Gujarat, Healthcare Workers Highest Priority

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday, while addressing the convocation ceremony at Marwadi University, stated that State has started preparations for the COVID-19 vaccination which will start with vaccinating about 3.96 lakh healthcare workers. Meanwhile, the CM gave gold medals to the toppers during the convocation ceremony.

"The Gujarat government has put together a cold chain infrastructure to store and transport the COVID-19 vaccine and made lists of priority beneficiaries. The first priority will be given to healthcare workers," the CM said.

"Around 3.96 lakh healthcare workers, including 2.71 lakh government doctors, nurses, and lab technicians as well as 1.25 lakh doctors, nurses, lab technicians and employees of private hospitals engaged in the COVID-19 duty will be given the first priority. People who will be vaccinated will be notified in advance through SMS about the date, time, and place," he added.

He further said that permanent refrigeration facility is available across 2,189 Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres while adding that the Union government has provided 150 out of 169 ice-lined refrigerators and the State will also arrange for 30 deep freezers.

'47,796 vaccination centres identified'

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday said that as many as 47,796 vaccination centres have been identified in the state to administer the vaccine and 15,534 teams will be deployed to execute the vaccination process. People who are to be vaccinated will be notified in advance through SMS about the date, time and place.

"The government has also prepared lists of beneficiaries as per the priorities decided by the central government. 71 lakh government doctors, nurses, lab technicians and class 3 and 4 employees as well as 1.25 lakh doctors, nurses, lab technicians and employees of private hospitals engaged in COVID duty will be given the first priority," he said adding that Police, home guards and others engaged indirectly in dealing with the pandemic will be given the second priority.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,514 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,17,333. With 15 more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 4,064 in the State.

