'Prepare Action Plan For Water Usage In Agriculture':Telangana CM Rao To Officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed the irrigation department officials to prepare an action plan for maximum utilization of river waters through major irrigation projects constructed by the State government, in order to supply water to as many agriculture lands as possible in the State. The water from the projects should first be utilised to fill the tanks, later the reservoirs and finally the Ayucut, Rao said in the official release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister further instructed his officials to create more number of Offtake Points (OTs) on the flood flow canal of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) on a priority basis and use other irrigation schemes to supply water to irrigation tanks which were not covered earlier. Rao held a detailed review meet at Pragathi Bhavan for identifying areas where irrigation facility was not there and the plan to supply water for those regions.

"The state government is constructing major irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers clearing several hurdles, spending a lot of money. The government has completed the pending projects on a fast track. After the formation of the Telangana State, the TRS government had given top priority to the irrigation sector. With Kaleswaram and other projects we have now the availability of water in abundance," Chief Minister Rao said.

"We have to supply water to more Ayucut. Examine the capacity of canals whether they can supply water to the last piece of land in the Ayucut. If need be, increase the flow capacity of canals. All tanks and check dams should be filled with water in Telangana state. This will in turn increase the water level which can supply water to the borewells which farmers dug at a cost of Rs 45 thousand Crore," the CM added.

Rao further stated that there is a possibility this year that there may be more water available in Krishna River.

"Already the water is released from Narayanpur Reservoir. Hence, supply water to tanks from Jurala and Bhima Lift 2. Fill up Ramanpad Reservoir. Complete works on Kaluwakurty Lift Irrigation D82 Distributor Canal works and give water to 30,000 Acres this year itself. To store more water under Kaluwakurty Lift Irrigation area, construct a reservoir or increase the capacity of tanks," the CM told officials.

(With inputs from ANI)