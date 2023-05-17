Presence of endangered 'snow leopard' confirmed at Kishtwar National Park

Department of Wildlife Protection in J&K's Kishtwar has confirmed the presence of Snow Leopard. The Leopard was captured by a camera in Kishtwar High Altitude National Park.

The captures

According to the Wildlife Protection Department, camera traps placed in the National Park before snowfall have retrieved numerous photographs of snow leopards.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, the chief wildlife warden for Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his appreciation for the work of the research team, which was supervised by Dr. Kumar M.K., the regional warden for wildlife in Jammu, and Majid Bashir Mintoo, the warden for wildlife in the Chenab Division of Kishtwar.

“The camera traps installed before snowfall in the National Park have been retrieved and multiple images of snow leopards have been captured in the camera trap frames. In one camera trap frame, three snow leopards have been captured roaming amidst the pristine snow-covered landscapes in the Renai catchment of Kishtwar High Altitude National Park. The camera trap images showcase the remarkable adaptability of this elusive species, well-suited to thrive in the challenging high-altitude environment of Kishtwar,” said the chief wildlife warden.

“The successful camera trap sighting of the Snow Leopards is an affirmation of the effectiveness of the park’s conservation strategies, which encompasses habitat protection, anti-poaching initiatives, community engagement, and scientific research. These combined efforts have created a conducive environment for the Snow Leopard population to flourish within the park’s boundaries and adjoining areas,” he added.

Diverse array of flora and fauna

The Kishtwar High Altitude National Park, in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, is recognised for its wide variety of flora and fauna, including some rare and endangered species.

“The Snow Leopard holds immense ecological significance, acting as a keystone species in maintaining the delicate balance of the ecosystem. By conserving this apex predator, the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park also safeguards the diverse range of wildlife that co-exists within its boundaries, including the Himalayan Ibex, Musk Deer, and numerous avian species,” Gupta mentioned.