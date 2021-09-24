Preservation Of Indian Languages Crucial For Integrity Of Nation: Union Min Annapurna Devi

Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education, stated on Thursday that Indian languages have not gotten the attention they deserve and the country has lost over 220 languages in the last 50 years. The Minister stated that the teaching and learning of Indian languages should be integrated into all levels of education, including school and higher education. The minister, who spoke at a nationwide webinar on 'Strengthening Indian Languages for Holistic Educational Attainment,' emphasised the need of preserving and promoting Indian languages for the nation's unity and integrity. She spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Education Ministry and the University Grants Commission hosted the webinar. According to an official statement, the minister stated that the National Education Policy will serve as a link between the local and global levels by allowing for teaching and learning in regional dialects and Indian languages.

Strengthening Indian languages for holistic educational attainment

The minister stated that the only way for the country to thrive is for Indian languages to be strengthened and preserved. The release added, "Annapurna Devi stated that the National Education Policy will act as a medium of connectivity between local to global by creating an opportunity for teaching-learning in regional dialects and Indian languages. Further, she mentioned that the nation’s development is possible only by strengthening and preserving our Indian languages." She emphasised the significance of providing academic and social assistance to promote Indian languages in order to develop the education sector as a whole, including learners and teachers.

Amit Khare, Secretary of State for Higher Education, spoke about the advantages of learning in "our own mother tongues," such as critical thinking and a deeper understanding of the knowledge system. Khare went into greater detail about the NEP's role in reviving Indian languages that are on the verge of extinction.

In his keynote address, Professor Sachhidananda Joshi, Member Secretary, Indian Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, encouraged people to change perceptions about Indian languages. The majority of information is created between the ages of 0 and 6, and this is an important time for young minds to be educated in their native languages, he continued. He described the connections between culture and education as intertwined yet independent. He also suggested incorporating words from several languages into our dictionaries and vocabularies.

Image: Shutterstock/@Facebook/AnnapurnaDevi