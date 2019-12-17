'Preserve Constitution And Democracy Peacefully': BSP On Violence Amid CAA Protests

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday condemned the violence in university campuses in Delhi and other places and urged students to protest peacefully in order to preserve the Constitution and democracy. He also said that the nation should be run through the Constitution in a democratic manner and party chief Mayawati has also appealed for peace and sanity across India.

Speaking to news agency ANI in New Delhi, Bhadoria said, "As responsible political workers, we believe that this nation should be run through the Constitution in a democratic manner. Mayawatiji has also appealed for peace and sanity across India. I must also add that those people who have entered the campuses without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor have vitiated the academic freedom and also vitiated the nature of peace and harmony which should prevail in the campuses."

'Nation should adopt a peaceful approach to the entire issue'

"There should be peace and harmony and the nation should adopt a peaceful approach to the entire issue. I think everybody should get together at this moment in our nation to preserve the Constitution and democracy in a peaceful manner," he added. Earlier on Monday, calling the violence "unfortunate", BSP chief Mayawati had urged the Central and state governments to conduct a high-level judicial enquiry into the incidents of violence in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. "The protests against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act at AMU and JMI, where several innocent students and citizens, is very unfortunate, and the party expresses solidarity with the affected people," tweeted Mayawati.

READ | BSP chief Mayawati asks Centre to be swift in enacting laws for women's safety

READ | SP, BSP to oppose CAB in Rajya Sabha; call it a 'historical mistake' & 'unconstitutional'

'Violence is no solution': VP Naidu

Stressing on the ongoing protests in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, (CAA), Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that violence is not the solution to any problem. Speaking at an event Vice President Naidu said, "There shouldn't be any obstruction or destruction, everybody should focus on construction. And our attitudes must change, after all, we are in free India, our own India. If you are destroying, means you are destroying the nation's wealth. The other day some public transport has been destroyed. Who are the losers? It's the people and the country. So, while agitating for our cause, one must be systematic. It shouldn't become destructive. Violence is no solution."

READ | Mayawati says BSP consider the Citizenship Act divisive and unconstitutional

READ | Mayawati's BSP slams Mohan Bhagwat's 'sloppy' statement on cows & jail inmates

(With ANI inputs)