Preserve Traditions, Bring Gender Equality: Uttarakhand Citizens To UCC Committee

The Uttarakhand government-appointed committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) held consultations with the non-resident citizens of the state in Delhi on Wednesday. The day-long brainstorming was held at the Constitution Club in the national capital with participants sharing with the committee their views and suggestions on the law which the Pushkar Singh Dhami government intends to bring in the state. The committee was set up after the BJP came back to power in the hill state last year to fulfill a poll promise.

UCC is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender and sexual orientation. Goa is the only state that already has a common law for its citizens. It is one of the BJP’s three original ideological objectives – Ram temple in Ayodhya, and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) being the other two. While the last two have been already achieved, the UCC remains a difficult proposition because of the complexity involved. To build unanimity, the governments in the BJP ruled states have set up committees to create drafts for a common law, Uttarakhand being one of them.

Suggestions on traditions and live-in relationships

Some of the difficulties were visible during the Delhi consultations. While most participants wanted the UCC to become a reality, they also did not want the new law to affect any of traditional practices in the society. The main issue that the audience highlighted was on live-in relationship, with many suggesting that the idea of live-in relationship should not be entertained. The youth of the country should not be encouraged to get into living in relationships as it does not go with the tradition of our country. The marriage law of the UCC should not consider any plea regarding the practice of living-in together.

Suggestions on property inheritance and gender equality

There was another suggestion regarding property inheritance law under the UCC, there were suggestions saying that there should be no gender inequality during property inheritance. As in Uttarakhand there are so many cases of girls being deprived of property on marrying outside the religion, but boys don’t get denied. So the suggestion was of making equal property laws for all the genders.

Reverse inheritance was one of the main topics of discussion. There are many cases in Uttarakhand of parents being abandoned by their children, and suggestions were made regarding securing such parents in their old age against any suffering due to property denial.

One of the most important suggestions on gender equality came from some women participants who said that the marriage age for the girls should be made 21 years at par with boys under the new common law whenever it becomes a reality. In Uttarakhand there are many cases of child marriage being reported and it should be taken care of.

One of the committee members Republic spoke to, Surlekha Dangwal said that Uttarakhand was a state with a lot of diversity and promised that suggestions of the public would be taken into consideration while drafting the UCC. Another speaker Manu Gor said,”There will be gender equality if UCC is implemented in Uttarakhand.”