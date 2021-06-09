President Appoints Former UP Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey As Election Commissioner

Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey on June 8 was appointed as Election Commissioner of India. The government issued a gazette notification stating that Pandey has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes office. The 1984-batch IAS officer filled the third post that fell vacant in April following the retirement of former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Anup Chandra Pandey, IAS (Retd.) (UP: 1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office,” the gazette notification read.

Who is Anup Chandra Pandey?

Now, Pandey will join Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the top executive body of the Election Commission of India (ECI). It is worth mentioning that the three election commissioners hold office for a period of six years or till they attain the age of 65.

Meanwhile, Pandey holds a doctorate in ancient history and served as the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary from September 2017 to August 2019. He has also served as additional secretary in the Ministry of Defence and joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. Moreover, he has also held the post of joint secretary in Uttar Pradesh's basic education, health and family welfare, and food departments. Pandey has even served as Director of the Department of Health, MoHFW, between 2003 and 2004.

