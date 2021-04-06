President Appoints Justice NV Ramana As The Next Chief Justice Of India; Notification Here

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India. NV Ramana, who is the senior-most Supreme Court judge, was recommended by current Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde, keeping with convention and norms of seniority. Justice Bobde is due to retire on April 23 and Justice Ramana will take charge as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24. Justice Ramana's tenure is to last till August 26, 2022, which is his designated date of retirement.

Who is Justice NV Ramana?

The Supreme Court of India's website says the following about Justice NV Ramana:

"N.V. Ramana, B.Sc., B.L., was born in an agricultural family on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram Village, Krishna District. He enrolled as an Advocate on February 10, 1983. He has practised in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters. He has specialized in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws. He has also functioned as Panel Counsel for various Government Organizations. He has functioned as Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government and Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad. He has also functioned as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013. He had participated in several National and International Conferences held in India and abroad and submitted papers on various topics of legal importance. Elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court w.e.f. 02.09.2013. Elevated as a Judge, Supreme Court of India w.e.f. 17.02.2014."

Justice NV Ramana flags glut of below-par law colleges

Earlier on April 4, Justice Ramana raised concerns over the “worrying trend” of several sub-standard law colleges in the country and said that the judiciary is seeking to correct the same. While delivering a virtual address at the convocation ceremony of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) on Sunday, he noted that India has over 1,500 Law colleges and schools from which at least 1.50 lakh students graduate but also stressed: “quality, over quantity.”

Urging the attendees to not take his words wrongly, the SC Justice questioned, “what proportion of graduates who are fresh out of college are actually ready or prepared for the profession?”

“There are many sub-standard Colleges in the country, which is a very worrying trend. The Judiciary has taken a note of this, and is attempting to correct the same,” said Ramana.

The newly appointed Chief Justice of India Ramana also noted that it is the responsibility of the teachers and the institutions to “train students and prepare them to participate in nation-building, which should be one of the main aims of education.” Further, the senior-most judge also noted that the education system in the country is “not equipped to build the character of our students" and now it is all about the "rat race.”

