President Donald Trump And First Lady Land In Delhi Ahead Of Day 2 Of India Visit

After his address at the Motera Stadium and visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed at the Palam Airport on Monday evening. President Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

READ | Donald Trump Gives Special Mention To Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli During Motera Speech

READ | 'Growing Bonhomie Between India, US...' Om Birla Exudes Confidence In Trump's Visit