President Donald Trump: India Has Been Admired By The World For Its 'Unity In Diversity'

President of the United States of America Donald Trump addressed the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Gujarat on Monday as a part of his maiden Presidential 2-day visit. In his address, President Trump lauded India for the unity it showcases despite the religious diversity. India's favourite source of entertainment, Bollywood and Cricket, also found a mention in President Trump's address at the Motera stadium as he stated that the country produces nearly 2000 movies in a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood and added that this is the country where people cheer on world's greatest cricket players from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli.

'You have always stood strong as one strong nation'

Speaking of India's religious diversity, President Trump said, "India is the country that proudly embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights, the rule of law and the dignity of every human being. Your nation has always been admired around the world where millions of Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Jews worship side by side in harmony. Where you speak more than 100 languages and have over 2 dozen states, yet you have always stood strong as one strong Indian nation. Your unity is an inspiration to the world and America has personally come to know the splendour of Indian culture personally through the four million Indian Americans living in the United States as our friends, colleagues and neighbours. They are truly spectacular people."

Furthermore, in his address at the newly-built Motera Stadium, which is also the World's largest cricket stadium, President Trump said, "This is the country that built the tallest statue on the face of the earth under the namesake of Sardar Patel. India is the country where hundreds of billions light candles to celebrate the triumph of good over evil at Diwali and it is where just days from now Indians of all faiths will pour out the streets to celebrate the beautiful festival of Holi."

President Trump's two-day visit

The US President is being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. After the 'Namaste Trump' event, the Trump couple will depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism and energy security. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

