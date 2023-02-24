President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Five Nations

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the envoys of five nations, including South Sudan and Seychelles, and said it was heartening to see experienced women diplomats taking such important responsibilities.

Those who presented their credentials were Victoria Samuel Aru, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan, Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru, Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles and Koy Kuong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

While receiving credentials from Ambassador Victoria Aru of South Sudan and High Commissioner Lalatiana Accouche of Seychelles, President Murmu said it was heartening to see experienced women diplomats take on such important responsibilities.

