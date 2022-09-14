President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Five Nations Including Saudi

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, September 14, accepted credentials from the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of five countries, that include Syrian Arab Republic, Czech Republic, Republic of Congo, Republic of Nauru and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day.

In an official statement, the Rahstrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ms Marlene Inemwin Moses, High Commissioner of Republic of Nauru; Mr Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of Syrian Arab Republic; Dr Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of Czech Republic; and Mr Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of Republic of Congo at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

After all the leaders presented their credentials to the President, she interacted with each one of them individually and congratulated them on their appointments, emphasising the friendly relations that India shares with these five nations. The envoys too assured their commitment to strengthen the ties of their respective nations with India.

This comes three weeks after President Murmu accepted credentials from envoys of four nations, that included - the Ambassadors of Ecuador, Somalia, Germany and Suriname at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 26. Those who presented their credentials were - Francisco Teodoro Maldonado Guevara, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador, Ahmed Ali Dahir, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and Arunkoemar Hardien, Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname.