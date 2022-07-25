President Droupadi Murmu Exudes Confidence That India At G20 'will Direct The Next Decade'

In her maiden speech as the 15th President of India, Draupadi Murmu on Monday expressed her pride to lead a progressive India while hailing New Delhi's contribution as a member of the Group of Twenty (G20). Addressing the nation from the Parliament, she asserted that "I am confident that Inida at G20 will direct the next decade." Stressing that India has achieved significant heights in recent years, she said that the "world is looking at India now." She added that the G20 makes India stronger as "our country is ready for India 4.0."

"As a democracy, India has resolved to progress with a unified approach. India has not only emerged successfully from the COVID era, but it has also become a global power in supplying vaccines to other nations. Owing to this, the world now sees India among the significant powers. With India's significant contributions in the past years to the global economy, the world now has alleviated expectations in the field of supply-chain and security from India," she said.



"I am confident that the deliberations to be held under the leadership of India will help direct G20 through the next decade," she added.

India to hold G20 presidency from December 1, 2022

Since the inception of the G20 in 1999, India has been a member of the intergovernmental forum. It is to mention that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders' Summit next year for the first time.

During its presidency of G20 or Group of Twenty, India will hold a large number of G20 events at different levels across the country, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. He said that before the G20 summit a large number of meetings take place -- like ministerial meetings, working group meetings and special initiatives- that every nation might do at various levels.

Droupadi Murmu takes oath

Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, July 25 making her the country's first tribal President. She was administered oath by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N\.V. Ramana in the Central Hall of the Parliament House at 10.15 AM.

Murmu, who was the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, won the Presidential Elections by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 percent valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th president. She received 6,76,803 votes against Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.

📡LIVE NOW📡



The Swearing-in Ceremony of the President in Central Hall of Parliament



Watch on #PIB's

YouTube: https://t.co/zojSoH2h2G

Facebook: https://t.co/JY2Ffp9kSy https://t.co/MD8fNKQ7zJ — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 25, 2022

New President expresses gratitude to citizens

"Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility," President Murmu said. She assured that she will work in the best interests of the people. She also recalled humble beginnings. Madam President stated, "I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India". She also delved into her humble beginnings.