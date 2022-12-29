Last Updated:

President Droupadi Murmu Greets People On Prakash Parv Of Guru Gobind Singh

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people on the Parkash Parv of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and said his unwavering commitment to service of humanity continues to inspire people.

The Parkash Parv marks the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru. "Greetings to all on Parkash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Founder of Khalsa Panth, 'Sarbans Daani' Guru Gobind Singh Ji always fought for equality and justice. His unwavering commitment for service of humanity continues to inspire us," Murmu tweeted. 

 

