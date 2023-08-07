President Droupadi Murmu Hails Gender Equality At Madras University

President Droupadi Murmu, speaking on Sunday at the 165th convocation of Madras University held at Anna University, urged the institution to invest more in cutting-edge research, encourage interdisciplinary studies, and promote international collaborations.

President Murmu, who embarked on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on August 5, speaking at the convocation ceremony, said, "The University of Madras has promoted a culture of research and academic rigor. I would urge the university to invest more in cutting-edge research, encourage interdisciplinary studies, and promote international collaborations."

The President was accorded a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Hailing the academic institution for minimal gender disparity, she further added that the "University of Madras should be at the forefront of finding learning- based solutions to the problems being faced by the nation and the world at large. The University of Madras is a shining example of gender equality. By investing in the education of girls, we are investing in progress."

"In today’s highly competitive environment, the pressure to excel in academics, the fear of not getting into good institutions, the anxiety of not landing a prestigious job, and the weight of expectations from parents and society are causing acute mental stress among our youth. It is important that we come together as a society to address this issue and create an environment that promotes the holistic growth and well-being of our students." said President.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi were also present at the event.

On Monday, August 7, President Murmu will inaugurate the Linear Accelerator of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry, and she will also virtually inaugurate a 50-bed Hospital at Villianur Under the National AYUSH Mission and attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Puducherry."

On August 8, at Auroville, the President will visit the Matrimandir city exhibition and inaugurate a conference on 'Aspiring for Supermind in the City of Consciousness.

(With agency inputs)