President Droupadi Murmu Leaves For Delhi After 3-day Jharkhand Visit

President Droupadi Murmu Friday returned to Delhi by a special flight from Birsa Munda Airport here after a three-day Jharkhand visit.

Murmu was seen off at the airport by the present Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

During her stay she attended a civic reception on Thursday hosted in her honour at the Raj Bhawan where she spoke of the state's distinct identity.

At the programme, she said Jharkhand is called 'Ratna Garbha' because of the presence of minerals in it making Jharkhand one of the richest states in the country in terms of mineral wealth.

Efforts have been made to develop Jharkhand's infrastructure on a large scale, Murmu said and stressed that the benefits of modern development should reach all sections of society, especially the marginalised.

“But the most valuable gems of Jharkhand are the hardworking, loving and simple people of the state ... The example set by them in respecting water, forests and land and adopting a natural lifestyle has become more important in this time of environmental crises,” she said at the programme held on Thursday night.

The natural beauty of Jharkhand has potential for development in the field of eco-tourism. “Proper development of this sector could provide many opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship to the youth of the state,” Murmu said.

She also met several political party leaders, including senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi at the Raj Bhawan.

Marandi later told reporters, “The President has a long association with Jharkhand. We met her on behalf of the party and urged her to visit Santhal Parganas region of the state and hold an interaction with tribals there”.

Murmu was the governor of Jharkhand from May 2015 to July 2021.

The president arrived in Jharkhand on Wednesday morning. She visited Baidyanath temple in Deoghar and inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand High Court here.

She attended a Mahila SHGs Sammelan on Thursday in Khunti district and addressed the second convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology here.