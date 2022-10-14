President Droupadi Murmu Meets Her 2006 Aide After She Lands In Assam; See Pictures

While President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Assam's Guwahati to roll out a host of projects in the state's capital, she met Rukmini Kishan Borkotoky at the State Guest House, Koinadhora.

Interestingly, Borkotoky shares a long association with Murmu which dates back to 2006, when the now President visited Assam to campaign for a BJP candidate, Diganta Ghatowar. It was since then that Rukmini Kishan Borkotoky shared a special bond with Droupadi Murmu. Notably, when Murmu visited Assam in 2006, being a young BJP worker Borkotoky assisted her throughout her journey for nearly a week.

In an effort to recall the old memories, Borkotoky visited Murmu as she arrived in Guwahati on October 13. On meeting the President, the BJP member even gifted her an old photograph of the two, which was clicked in 2006. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present during the meeting between the two old associates.

President Murmu in Assam

After concluding her Tripura visit, President Murmu on Thursday arrived in Assam for her maiden 2-day visit to the state to lay the foundation stones for various projects of the Assam government and the Union Ministries of Road, Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Railways.

During her visit, President Murmu inaugurated a supercomputer facility 'Param Kamrupa' and a high-power active and passive component laboratory 'SAMEER' at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati premises in presence of CM Sarma, Governor Mukhi and state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, along with other dignitaries.

President Murmu also virtually inaugurated a new medical college and hospital at Dhubri and laid the foundation stones for two zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology to be set up in Dibrugarh in Assam and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Thanking President Murmu for her visit, Assam Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "How grateful we are with the gracious presence of Hon President Droupadi Murmu ji in Assam for last two days. We shall cherish your good words and guidance Honourable President."