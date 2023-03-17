President Droupadi Murmu Presents President's Colour To INS Dronacharya In Kerala's Kochi

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, March 16, presented the President’s Colour to INS Dronacharya in Kerala’s Kochi. President Droupadi Murmu visited INS Vikrant and interacted with the officers and sailors on board. President Droupadi Murmu said that the indigenously built modern aircraft carrier is a testimony to India's march ahead towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Congratulating the entire team of the Indian Navy, Cochin Shipyard Limited and everyone associated with the making of INS Vikrant, President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that the INS Vikrant will play a critical role in safeguarding our maritime interests.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the maritime strength remains critical to India’s strategic, military, economic and commercial interests.

“For a nation like India, the fifth largest economy in the world, with a long coastline, island territories and substantial seafaring population, having a strong and modern Navy is of very high importance,” she said.

President Murmu said that for the last 75 years, a combat-ready, multi-dimensional and versatile Indian Navy has not only deterred our adversaries and safeguarded our maritime interests, but also enabled the creation of a peaceful periphery to facilitate socio-economic growth.

“The Nation is proud of the Indian Navy’s commitment to protecting our maritime borders, securing our trade routes and rendering assistance during calamities,” she added.

She further noted that over the years, the Indian Navy has developed significant capabilities to be a mission-deployed and response-ready force across the Indian Ocean Region, and be the ‘First Responder’ to any contingency, in our maritime neighbourhood. She said that the country looks up to the Navy to protect our maritime interests.

Notably, the President's Colour or the Nishan is considered the highest honour that the Supreme Commander, President of India, bestows on a unit for its exceptional service to the Nation. INS Dronacharya is entrusted with the training of officers and sailors of the Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign maritime forces on all aspects of gunnery and missile warfare.