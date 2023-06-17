President Droupadi Murmu Reviews Combined Graduation Parade At Air Force Academy

In a historic moment, President Droupadi Murmu graced the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad as the chief guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) for the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 211th Course on June 17. The CGP, held with full military splendor, commemorated the successful completion of the demanding Pre-Commissioning Training for Flight Cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force.

3 Things You Need to Know

President Murmu, being both the chief guest and reviewing officer, made history at the parade.

Flight Cadet Nitesh Jhakar of the Flying Branch, securing first place in the Order of Merit, commanded the parade and received the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' and the President's Plaque for exceptional performance and leadership.

The event witnessed the presence of Air Chief Marshal V.R. Choudhary, Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, and various international military officials.

Proceedings of the CGP

CGP celebrated the completion of the flight cadets' demanding training.The revealing of the flying cadets' ranks during the ceremony represented the bestowal of the President's Commission. Chests of cadets were decorated with "Wings" and "Brevets," according to the branches they will be commissioned into, by President Murmu. The Indian Air Force was not the only participant in the event. Additionally, commanders from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard as well as cadets from friendly foreign nations who trained with the Air Force were awarded "Wings" and "Brevets" during the ceremony.

Aerial display followed by drills

The CGP also saw a display of aerial prowess. The Pilatus PC-7 aircraft performed a flypast, followed by Dorniers and Hawks that made a flypast as well. The Pilatus aircraft also performed an array of stunning manoeuvres, while the Su-30 Mki aircraft dazzled the audience with its mesmerising aerobatic show. Adding to the spectacle, the helicopter display team 'Sarang' and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, along with the Navy’s Dornier aircraft, performed synchronised aerobatic displays. The parade was followed by an array of rifle manoeuvres during the Air Warrior drills.

A total of 119 trainees from the flying branch and 75 trainees from the ground duty branch received their commissions at the CGP. Furthermore, eight officers from the Indian Navy, eight officers from the Indian Coast Guard, and two Vietnamese trainee officers successfully completed their flying training, marking an important milestone in their careers.

The Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy not only signifies the successful completion of training but also represents the indomitable spirit, discipline, and professionalism of the future leaders of the Indian Air Force. The event serves as a source of inspiration for the young cadets and a proud moment for the entire nation as they embark on their journey to safeguard the skies and protect the sovereignty of the country.