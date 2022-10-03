On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu spun Mahatma Gandhi’s Charkha at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. President also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati. Notably, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu spins the Charkha at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJIuWCWlGv — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Image: President Droupadi Murmu paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Source: Twitter@ANI

President Droupadi Murmu commenced her two-day Gujarat tour on Monday by visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad. President Murmu will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar. Notably, this is her first visit to Gujarat as the President of the Nation.

Later in the day, Droupadi Murmu will be laying the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply, and port development at GMERS in Gandhinagar. Later in the evening, President Murmu will attend a civic reception hosted by the government of Gujarat in her honour in Gandhinagar.

On October 4, the president will launch 'herStart' -- a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.