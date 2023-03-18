President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mata Amritanandamayi Devi In Amritapuri Ashram In Kerala

In a historic moment for Amritapuri Ashram, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kerala's Kollam to meet Mata Amritanandamayi Devi who is known as Amma, during her six-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.

The President was welcomed by Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, the Vice-Chairman of the Ashram at the entrance gate, and Sannyasinis extended the tradition of adorning the President with a Tilak, garlanding her, and presenting her with a shawl.

During her visit, she had a half-hour meeting with Amma and also sought blessings in the Bhavatarini Temple of the Ashram. Notably, the Governor of the State, Arif Mohammad Khan, accompanied the President on the visit.

Other than the Governor of the state, Kollam District Collector Afsana Parween, Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG R. Nishanthini, and Kollam City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph also accompanied the President during her visit.

Later, the President also held an informal meeting with six members of Mexico's Parliament, who were visiting Amma as a part of the Civil 20 (C20) and Group of 20 (G20) initiatives. It is worth noting that Amma is Chair of C20, an official engagement group of India’s G20 Presidency that represents civil society and non-governmental organizations.

Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, gave a brief walkthrough on the humanitarian initiatives of the Ashram. She also highlighted its impact across the world.

On Thursday, the President also visited the country’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi and presented the President’s colour to INS Dhronacharya.

Built upon the very property where Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) was born, Amritapuri is now the headquarters of Amma’s worldwide mission and the spiritual home for Amma’s monastic disciples and hundreds of householder devotees. All the residents have dedicated their lives to realising God and serving the world.

Every day, Amma’s children from across India and abroad flock here to have her darshan. Notably, Amritapuri is a living example of the ancient Indian ideal “the whole world is one family”, or known as "vasudhaiva kutumbakam" in Sanskrit.

Revered as the 'hugging saint' by her followers, Amma is widely regarded as one of India’s foremost spiritual leaders.

(Images: Amritapuri Ashram.org)