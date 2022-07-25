President-elect Droupadi Murmu Offers Floral Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid floral tributes at the memorial of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital Delhi. She was escorted by the military and other officials.

Later today, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer her oath to the high office as the 15th President of India in the presence of several key ministers and leaders at the historic Central Hall of Parliament House

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall of Parliament. The National Anthem will be played in the Central Hall at the arrival of Droupadi Murmu.

On the conclusion of the ceremony in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

Present-elect Droupadi Murmu created history on July 21 by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India. In her historic win, she secured a staggering 6,76,803 votes, i.e 64.03% of the total votes as against the joint opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha who bagged only 3,80,117 votes.

