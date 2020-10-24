President Extends Dussehra Greetings, Wishes For Protection From 'evils' Of Pandemic

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended his Dusshera greetings to the nation, talking about how the festival emphasised on the need to follow the path of righteousness and virtue. Highlighting the essence of Dussehra which talks about the victory of good over evil, President Kovind wished for the nation to prosper and the evil effects of the pandemic to be shunned away soon. The President also wished for the cultural unity to be strengthened in the country, hoping that the festival inspired the citizens of the nation to live in harmony and peace.

President's Dussehra Greetings

“On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil. This festival is also associated with the life and values of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. His life is a shining example of morality and righteousness. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to our countrymen," said the President in a statement.

This year, Dussehra falls on October 25. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has urged the people to opt for a low-key Dussehra and keep public celebrations to a minimum, this festive season. Large-scale pandals organising 'Ravan Dahan' have also been kept to a minimum and the crowd has been directed to follow all social-distancing norms in public and wear a mask at all times.

