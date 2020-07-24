President Flags Off Red Cross Relief Material For Flood Affected In Assam, Bihar & UP

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind flagged off Red Cross relief material for the people affected by flood and COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Assam and Bihar have been witnessing annual floods that hit the states every year leaving not only thousands displaced but also causing widespread destruction with loss of property and lives.

The event was held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The President was accompanied by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan the Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society.

The relief material included items such as tarpaulins, tents, saris, dhotis, cotton blankets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, bed sheets, buckets, and two water purification units, it said.

"In addition, COVID-19 protection items such as surgical masks, PPE kits, gloves and face shields are also part of the relief material flagged off by President Kovind,” a statement said.

READ: Death toll mounts to 1,322 in Nepal floods, 128 injured

READ: Seven persons, around 300 cattle have died as fourth wave of floods hits Assam's Dibrugarh

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain critical. Amid varying reports, PTI says several villages across 26 districts of the state were completely submerged under floodwater affecting over 26 lakh people according to PTI. The death toll due to flood-related accidents has risen to 113, according to reports. Over 2,400 villages across Assam have been reeling under floods and more than 44,000 people have been sheltered in relief camps. The situation is likely to worsen as rain continues to pour.

Bihar also battled floods with more than 4.5 lakh people affected in its 10 districts. But no death has been reported so far. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S N Pradhan said a total of 16 NDRF teams have been deployed in Assam and 20 in Bihar. NDRF is working on a "mission mode" for flood rescue and relief in Assam and Bihar, but it will be a long haul, the chief of the force said Wednesday. The battle with floods amid COVID-19 pandemic has made the fight more difficult.

Meanwhile, another spell of heavy rains, the second in four days, submerged many areas in waist-deep water and brought traffic to a standstill in the national capital.

READ: Flood situation worsens in Bihar, over 7.65 lakh people affected

READ: This elephant video taking a really peaceful nap in water takes internet by storm; watch

(With ANI Inputs)