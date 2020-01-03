President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Allahabad University VC's Resignation

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation tendered by Allahabad University's Vice-Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo. The Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor was under the scanner over alleged financial and administrative irregularities and had tendered his resignation on December 31, on personal grounds. The President has also directed an inquiry to be conducted into alleged financial, academic and administrative irregularities during his tenure.

"The President of India is also pleased to direct to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities including the recommendations of the National Commission for Women (NCW) regarding alleged misconduct against Rattan Lal Hangloo," an official release from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) said.

Ratan Lal Hangloo, who has been under the scanner since 2016 over the irregularities, was also summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of a grievance redressal mechanism for female students. Earlier in the day, the HRD ministry accepted Hangloo's resignation. Along with him, the registrar and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the varsity have also put down their papers.

Teachers Association protests over resignation

Upset over the resignation of Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo, members of the Allahabad University Constituent College Teachers Association (AUCCTA) on Thursday threatened to boycott their classes. During a press conference, general secretary of AUCCTA Umesh Pratap Singh claimed that Vice-Chancellor Ratan was pressured to resign from the post to stop appointments in the university and its affiliated colleges."When I spoke to Hangloo over the phone yesterday, he told me that he was upset with the officials of the HRD Ministry. Hangloo said he got at least 10 calls asking him to resign, failing which he would be suspended," the general secretary of the association claimed.

