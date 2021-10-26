President Kovind Accepts Credentials Of Ambassadors From Luxembourg, Slovenia, Israel

On Tuesday, October 26, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the credentials from ambassadors of four nations and expressed their success in extending bilateral ties among India and their respective nations. President Kovind acknowledged their deployment as Ambassadors in India by accepting the credentials of Ambassadors of Luxembourg, Slovenia, Israel and Egypt.

President Kovind accepts credentials of ambassadors from four nations

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first such event that was held in the physical mode after the halt of almost two years. Those who presented their credentials were: Peggy Frantzen, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia; Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel; Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, office of President informed in a press statement.

Following the presentation of credentials, the President met individually with each of the four Ambassadors. The President later thanked the envoys on their appointment and wished them well in their efforts to deepen bilateral ties, as well as the advancement and prosperity of the friendly people.

President Kovind also emphasized maintaining India's deep ties with the countries, as well as the country's multifaceted connection with them. The President also sent his personal greetings to the leaders of the respective countries through the Ambassadors. At the event, the Ambassadors reaffirmed their resolve to work closely together to enhance their ties with India.

However, apart from this, in another event, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke at the Bihar Legislative Assembly's centennial celebrations in Patna on Thursday, October 21. He spoke that he is 'proud' of Bihar being the "land of the world's first democracy". On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone for Shatabdi Smriti Stambh and planted a Mahabodhi Tree sapling at the Bihar Legislative Assembly grounds. The President, speaking on the occasion, remarked that the centennial year of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is a celebration of democracy.

The President, commenting about Bihar's contribution to democracy, stated that he is glad that Bihar was the birthplace of democracy. The early republics of the world learned knowledge and compassion from Lord Buddha.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter