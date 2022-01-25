President Kovind Addresses Nation On Eve Of Republic Day, Discusses Rise Of A 'new India'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day underlining the rise of India as the world's largest Republic since 1950, and the ideals which formed the workings of the nation. In his address, the President urged countrymen to honour the contributions of the freedom fighters on the eve of Republic Day and celebrate the spirit of unity. He also stated that while celebrations may be muted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spirit of the nation was as strong as ever.

"Diversity and vibrancy of our democracy are appreciated worldwide. It's this spirit of unity and of being one nation that's celebrated every year as Republic Day. This year's celebrations may be muted due to the pandemic but the spirit is as strong as ever. On this occasion, let us remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj," President Kovind said.

"Two days ago, on January 23, all of us observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us. While the text of the Constitution, dealing with details of the workings of the State, is long, the Preamble perfectly sums up its guiding principles–Democracy, Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. They form the bedrock on which our Republic stands. These are values that form our collective inheritance," he added.

New 'empowered' India is emerging: President

Highlighting the extraordinary challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the President shared how India had emerged stronger holding the world's largest vaccine drive and providing medical supplies to other countries. "It is our national duty to fight against COVID till the pandemic is over," he said.

In the past year, our sportspersons also brought cheers as they made their mark at the Olympics. The self-confidence of these young champions inspires millions today: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of the #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/e9lrbYf6Ld — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Talking about the induction of indigenous INS Vikrant in the Indian Navy, the President said that a 'new India' which was 'empowered and empathic' was emerging. Condoling the demise of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, the President stated that while the incident had left the entire nation mourning, there was a need to recognize how defence forces were increasing India's pride. "This year was one of the best years for women in defence," he stated.

"Wherever I go, my village, my country always loves in me. I appeal to all those to keep their motherland, and birthplace close to their hearts. We have to rekindle the freedom spirit as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he added.

Today, it is our soldiers and security personnel who carry on the legacy of national pride. In the unbearable cold of the Himalayas and in the excruciating heat of the desert, far away from their families, they continue to guard the motherland: President Kovind #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/tnmomfQ6Zx — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Image: DD News/ANI