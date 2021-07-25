President Kovind Arrives At Srinagar Ahead Of 22nd Anniversary Of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Ahead of his participation to pay homage to the Kargil soldiers, Ram Nath Kovind, President and Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of India, has arrived at Srinagar on Sunday, July 25. He was received by the Lieutenant governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, and was accorded a guard of honor. The President has undertaken a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from July 25 to 28.

In 2019, due to bad weather, the President did not visit Drass to participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas. His flight was unable to take off in Srinagar. Instead, he had paid his tributes to the brave soldiers by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh in Srinagar.

President's 4-day visit schedule

On July 26, on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the President will visit Drass in Ladakh to pay homage to the Indian armed forces who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Kargil war of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.

On July 27, the President will address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar. And on July 28, he will be returning back to Delhi.

According to officials, the president is also expected to visit the ski resort of Gulmarg though the details are unclear.

Kargil War of 1999

On Monday, July 26, India will observe the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas or 'Operation Vijay', which marks the triumph of Indian armed forces over Pakistani troops in Kargil on July 26, 1999. During the winter of 1998-99, Pakistan was sending its troops and terrorists into the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC). When the intrusion came to light in May, India launched Operation Vijay, a mobilization of 200,000 Indian Armed forces to reclaim its territories. However, due to mountainous terrain near about 30,000 Indian troops, including from the Paramilitary and air force, were deployed in the conflict zone. While Pakistan had a strategic advantage in the conflict, the Indian troops were able to reclaim their posts in a three months battle.

