President Kovind Asks All High Courts To Provide Verdicts In Regional Languages

President Ram Nath Kovind recently praised the decision by the Supreme Court of India for providing judgments in regional languages in important issues and has suggested that the same be followed by all the respective High Courts of the country. The apex court as of now provides translation of judgments in nine different regional languages.

'Technology facilitated hearing of 76 lakh cases virtually'

Kovind was on a two-day All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at Manas Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh where he observed that technology has facilitated hearing of 76 lakh cases virtually, post lockdown. He said, "The judicial system of India is being praised overseas for having the national judicial data grid and for implementation of the unique identification code and QR code technology, that are useful in handling cases."

मैं चाहता हूं कि सभी उच्च न्यायालय, अपने-अपने प्रदेश की अधिकृत भाषा में, जन-जीवन के महत्वपूर्ण पक्षों से जुड़े निर्णयों का प्रमाणित अनुवाद, सुप्रीम कोर्ट की भांति simultaneously उपलब्ध व प्रकाशित कराएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 6, 2021

READ | President Kovind Accepts Credentials Of Five Envoys In Virtual Ceremony

Referring to the reduced physical dependency for getting official things done, he said "The e-Adalat, video conferencing, e-proceedings, e-filing, e-Sewa Kendra have facilitated the judicial administration to reduce dependency on the paper, which helps conservation of natural resources."

'18,000 courts of India are now computerised'

He then appealed to the judicial institutions in respective Indian states to extend training to quasi-judicial staff along with the judges in district courts, 'so cases can be disposed of quickly.' Kovind maintained "The academies should set up a permanent platform for the exchange of legal knowledge and information for them (the judges and quasi-judicial staff in district courts) to discuss on simplifying court process and legal procedures for the speedy disposal of cases."

READ | President Kovind Lauds India's 'excellent Performance' Against England, Reaching WTC Final

The President further took into account the advancement in judicial activities with the help of computers and said "Computerisation of 18,000 courts in the country has been completed. The MP Academy carried live telecasts of lectures and uploaded essential educational literature and recorded lectures on its website during the pandemic," he added.

READ | HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Jamia VC Appointment

READ | Farooq Abdullah Moves J&K HC Against Attachment Of Properties In Money Laundering Case

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.