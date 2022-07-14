President Kovind Attends Farewell Banquet Held By Chiefs Of Staff Committee; Lauds Forces

The Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) on Wednesday hosted a farewell banquet in honour of President Ram Nath Kovind, who demits office on July 24. Many including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and officials of the committee were present at the banquet.

Notably, Kovind who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces will retire from office this month as his five-year tenure comes to an end. Although, the announcement of the 16th President of India will be made on 21 July. The Presidential Election is set to take place on July 18 with two candidates gearing up to compete for the top position.

While NDA has nominated tribal leader Droupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate, the opposition has fielded a joint candidate, Yashwant Singh for the same.

President Kovind praises Armed Forces during farewell banquet

In the meantime, President Kovind while attending the farewell banquet hosted by the Chiefs of Staff Committee praised the efforts of the Armed Forces as he noted its efforts in various situations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said,

“In the last five years, I had the privilege of visiting many military institutions and units in far-flung areas where he had occasions to interact with the brave personnel of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Their devotion to duty, their spirit of ‘Service before Self’, and commitment to the cause of national security inspire the entire country. We are indeed proud of our Armed Forces who are safeguarding our frontiers in the most difficult terrains and amid challenging climatic and operational conditions.”

Further expressing "deep pride" over serving as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, Kovind noted the efforts made by the forces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The team spirit and ‘never say die’ attitude displayed by the Armed Forces during the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts put in by them for setting up hospitals, distributing relief material, and extending every possible assistance to civil administration are praiseworthy", he said.

In addition to that, President Kovind also appreciated the induction of women into the National Defence Academy stating that "It is a great step that would give an opportunity to our daughters to serve the nation by enrolling in the military. They would prove to be worthy daughters of Mother India.”

