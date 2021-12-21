President Kovind Begins Four-day Visit To Kerala Today, To Travel To Kasaragod First

President Ram Nath Kovind is arriving in Kerala today as his official visit to the state. The President will embark on his four-day visit to the state from today, December 21. According to the official statement, President Kovind will be in Kerala from December 21 to 24, visiting several parts of the state and is bound to take part in multiple meetings.

The official release from his office had earlier informed that he will be travelling across the state to take part in various functions. “On December 21, the President will grace and address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod,” reads the release. He will be joined by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and other dignitaries. “On December 22, the President will witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi,” it added.

The release further stated that the President will unveil a statue of P.N. Panicker in Thiruvananthapuram on the third day of his visit, December 23. Furthermore, the President will also offer prayers at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening and stay at the Raj Bhavan during his visit. The President will fly back to Delhi on December 24 morning.

President Kovind Inaugurates Dhaka's Ramna Kali Mandir

President Ram Nath Kovind was in Bangladesh last week on the invitation of his counterpart Mohammad Abdul Hamid to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's liberation from Pakistan in 1971. Sparked by the initiation of Pakistan's 'Operation searchlight' against the resistance movement in East Pakistan, the Indo-Pak war led to the Liberation of East Pakistan (Bangladesh). The war went on for 13 days and ended on December 16, 1971, with 93,000 Pakistan prisoners of war, when the forces of West Pakistan in Bangladesh surrendered, resulting in a major victory of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini.

During his visit, the President inaugurated the restored Shri Ramna Kali Mandir in Dhaka. The temple was destroyed 50 years ago by Pakistani forces in 1971. President Kovind described the temple dedicated to the goddess Kali as the symbol of the cultural and spiritual bonding among the people of Bangladesh and India. The President and First lady Savita Kovind also offered prayers at the temple. The renovation of the temple was supported by India.

Image: PTI