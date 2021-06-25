President Kovind Boards Special Train With Wife To Visit Birthplace In UP's Kanpur

President Ram Nath Kovind will be taking a train journey to visit his native village in Uttar Pradesh after 15 years. The President boarded a special train on Friday from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi to visit his birthplace Paraunkh in Kanpur on June 27.

While President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife boarded the special train for his native place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma were also present at the station.

In an official statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The train will make two stop-overs, at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the President will interact with his old acquaintances from his school days and from early days of his social service."

'Prez will be travelling down the memory lane': Rashtrapati Bhavan

"The President will be travelling down the memory lane that will cover a span of seven decades of his life, right from his childhood to hold the top constitutional position in the country," the statement added.

He will visit his birthplace for the first time after taking over the post of President in 2017. President Kovind will be felicitated at his village Paraunkh on June 29 and will also visit Lucknow on June 28. He will return to Delhi by June 29.

APJ Abdul Kalam was the last President of India who travelled by train was in 2006 when he had boarded a special train from Delhi to Dehradun to attend the passing-out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) cadets.

Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that India's first President, Rajendra Prasad, often undertook train journeys. Soon after taking office as the President, he visited his birthplace, Ziradei in Bihar's Siwan district. Prasad boarded the President's special train from Chhapra to reach Ziradei, where he spent three days. Dr Prasad's successors also preferred train journeys to connect with the people of the country.

(With PTI Inputs)