President Kovind Cancels Drass Visit Over Bad Weather, To Pay Tribute At Baramulla Instead

Due to bad weather, President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Drass in the Union Territory of Ladakh to pay respect to the Indian armed personnel on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was cancelled on Monday, July 26. The President was slated to visit Ladakh after arriving in Srinagar on Sunday to pay homage at the Kargil War Memorial, which was established in commemoration of fallen soldiers during the 1999 war with Pakistan. According to Indian army officials, the President will now lay a wreath at the Baramula War Memorial.

President Kovind visit to Drass cancelled

Because inclement weather prevented the president from attending the Kargil Vijay Diwas in Drass in 2019, he instead paid his respects by placing a wreath at a war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh. On Tuesday, President Kovind will deliver the keynote lecture at the University of Kashmir's 19th annual convocation in Srinagar.

Traffic on the two approach roads to Raj Bhawan has been diverted between Sunday and Wednesday as part of security precautions for the president's visit, and the area around it has been shut. Officials said that traffic has been diverted in several areas of the city and that no traffic is allowed on Foreshore Road, which runs along the famous Dal Lake between Dalgate and Nishat and Gupkar.

India pays tribute to fallen heroes

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said in a tweet that Kargil Vijay Diwas exemplifies our soldiers' valour during the Kargil War. With unwavering courage and commitment, the brave warriors of the Indian Army defeated Pakistani invaders.

M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President, paid tribute to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their bravery and sacrifice. He noted, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice. The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to all those who martyred in Kargil while fighting for our country. He added in a tweet that their bravery inspires people every day. He also shared a clip from All India Radio's Mann Ki Baat programme from last year. India will never forget the circumstances under which the Kargil war was fought, he remarked.

India's Armed Forces on July 26, 1999, triumphed over Pakistan. Since then, the day has been known as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the soldiers' sense of pride and valour and the people of India, who participated in Operation Vijay.

(With agency inputs)

Picture Credit: PTI