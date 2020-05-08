'Saddened Beyond Words': President Kovind Expresses Condolences On Aurangabad Train Mishap

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of migrant labourers who were killed in a train mishap in Aurangabad on Friday morning. President Kovind stated that he was 'saddened beyond words' to hear about this accident and that he wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. In the wee hours on Friday, 16 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in the Aurangabad district, as they were sleeping.

Read: Aurangabad Train Mishap: Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Victims' Kin

Read: 16 Mowed Down By Goods Train Near Aurangabad; PM Modi Dials Piyush Goyal; Assures Support

Saddened beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in the railway track accident near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 8, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia

Responding to the shocking and tragic Aurangabad train mishap, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

Rs 5 lakhs each has been announced as ex gratia to families of the deceased in Karmad (Aurangabad) train accident: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/GweBlaYF0W — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Read: BJP Alleges 'patients Treated Alongside Bodies' In Sion Hospital Ward; BMC Initiates Probe

Aurangabad Train Mishap

The accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over people who were sleeping on the tracks while walking a long distance. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

Read: 'Does Maharashtra Have A Govt?,' Asks BJP's Amit Malviya Compiling A List For CM Uddhav

Read: BJP Alleges 'patients Treated Alongside Bodies' In Sion Hospital Ward; BMC Initiates Probe